Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 376,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.