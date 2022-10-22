Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,890,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,362. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

