Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $13.47. 20,455,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,458,440. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

