TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.2 %

RNW opened at C$13.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.98. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$12.26 and a 12 month high of C$19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.