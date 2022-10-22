Traxx Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Traxx has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and $170,210.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

