Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace Sells 8,742 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $201,240.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,086,441 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,871.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 221,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,921. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of -0.34. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth about $415,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

