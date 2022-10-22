Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 6,428 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $198.88 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

