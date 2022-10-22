Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.01 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.