Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,186 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Stock Up 1.9 %

VMW stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

