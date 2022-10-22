Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.37 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.