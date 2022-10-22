Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hess were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 563.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $135.58 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

