Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $75,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.