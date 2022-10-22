Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 20,758 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 59.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

