Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $282.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

