Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Price Up 8% on Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 40,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,345,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 311,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,273,507.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,202,946 shares in the company, valued at $107,232,962.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tricida news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 311,466 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $3,273,507.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,202,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,232,962.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,380,021 shares of company stock worth $14,172,931 and sold 564,390 shares worth $7,127,454. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tricida Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricida
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $17,115,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 317,550 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 16.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after buying an additional 283,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $2,238,000.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.