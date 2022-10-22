Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

Shares of Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares.
Trimedyne Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
