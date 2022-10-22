Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 186,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.