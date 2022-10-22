Triumph Capital Management Makes New $32,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,045,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,594,000 after buying an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

