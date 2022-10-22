TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TrueBlue Price Performance

NYSE:TBI opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $728.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 25.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.