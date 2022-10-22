Truist Financial Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,850,855.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,846 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

