Truist Financial Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $290.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.35. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $187,827,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

