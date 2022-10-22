Truist Financial Trims Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Target Price to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equitable by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after buying an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,451,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,394,000 after buying an additional 109,097 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.