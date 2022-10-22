TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $128.79

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.79 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 122.30 ($1.48). TUI shares last traded at GBX 125.10 ($1.51), with a volume of 2,492,316 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TUI shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 156 ($1.88).

TUI Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

