Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Baxter International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Baxter International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

