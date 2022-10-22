Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2,299.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 249,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

