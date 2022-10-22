Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $252.84

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.84 ($3.06) and traded as low as GBX 186.20 ($2.25). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 188.20 ($2.27), with a volume of 553,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tyman to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Tyman Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £362.37 million and a P/E ratio of 710.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 211.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.42.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

Tyman Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Further Reading

