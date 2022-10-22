UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.12.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UDR opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

UDR Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.