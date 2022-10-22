UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.12.
UDR Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UDR opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.
UDR Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of UDR by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.