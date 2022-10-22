UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of UGI by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

