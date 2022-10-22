UMA Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 205,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $9.38 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

