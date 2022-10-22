UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $141.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $149.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

