UMA Reaches Market Cap of $149.65 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00011318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $149.65 million and $5.66 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

