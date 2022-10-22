Umee Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $480,645.00 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $480,645.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umee has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One Umee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Umee

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars.

