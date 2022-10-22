Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.24.

UAA opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

