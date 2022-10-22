UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UNF shares. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $214.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.