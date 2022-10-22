Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 3,900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price target on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,150 ($50.14).

Unilever Price Performance

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,943.50 ($47.65) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,953.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,793.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,001.78. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 7,309.64%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

