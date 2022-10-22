Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

