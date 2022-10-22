Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 301,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day moving average of $220.92. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

