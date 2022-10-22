Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of UNP opened at $190.53 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its 200 day moving average is $220.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

