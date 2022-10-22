Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $208.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.92. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 200.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

