United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $284.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.57. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

