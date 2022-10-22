Unizen (ZCX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

