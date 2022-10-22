Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

VLO opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.