VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Boosted by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,235 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

