Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,462,000 after buying an additional 689,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,123,000 after buying an additional 249,110 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,995.1% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 210,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after buying an additional 209,951 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,347,000 after buying an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,145,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.03. 138,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.24 and its 200-day moving average is $189.28. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.