Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,383,000 after buying an additional 221,963 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 309,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,058. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

