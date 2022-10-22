Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 11.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $81,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after buying an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,457,000 after buying an additional 237,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $45.55. 5,581,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,239,419. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.