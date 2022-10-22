Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.07 and last traded at C$41.00. Approximately 318,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 179,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.35.

