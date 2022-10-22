Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Cut by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

VHT opened at $231.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

