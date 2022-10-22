Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.39. 2,229,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,104. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

