Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.80

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 182718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 23.5% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

