Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.80

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.80 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 182718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
